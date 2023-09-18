Fishing Fright: Man In Critical Condition After Falling Into Sloop Channel

It happened on Sunday, September 17 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., four men were fishing at Greene Island Fishing Pier when one, a 30-year-old man, fell into the water of Sloop Channel.

A second man, age 26, reportedly jumped into the water after him to save his friend.

By the time Nassau County’s Marine Bureau arrived, both men had drifted nearly a half-mile west of the pier.

Officers found the 30-year-old man unresponsive and not breathing. After he was taken from Sloop Channel, paramedics began to perform CPR.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The first to fall in the channel is in critical but stable condition. The second man was not injured.

Additional details, including the victim’s names, have not been released.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

