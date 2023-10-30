Fight Between Brothers In Roosevelt Ends With One Being Struck With Knife, Police Say

The incident took place in Roosevelt on Saturday, Oct. 28 on Westfield Avenue.

According to Nassau County Police, Jalar Dancy, age 37, of Roosevelt, was involved in a fight with his 35-year-old brother at their home in front of the victim's two children ages 9 and 4.

During the altercation, Dancy grabbed a silver knife and struck his brother with it, causing a slight laceration to the right side of his head and a puncture wound to his right shoulder, police said.

Dancy then fled the scene but was placed under arrest a short time later by responding officers without further incident.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

Dancy was charged with assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.