Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack: Trio Caught After String Of Island Park Drug Sales, Police Say

On Friday, Oct. 6, Nassau County Police arrested the following people, all Island Park residents:

Robert Stockdale, age 38;

Christine Lyons, age 40;

Joseph Zimatore, age 58.

The three were nabbed in a 6 a.m. raid, where officers found cocaine, crack, fentanyl, meth, heroin, packing materials, and cash in the house the three shared.

An investigation determined that Stockdale and Zimatore sold the drugs to customers on at least six different occasions in Long Beach and Island Park throughout August, September, and October of 2023.

Stockdale is charged with seven counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance; he also faces nearly a dozen charges of varying degrees for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Zimatore faces two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, along with three additional counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both Stockdale and Zimatore pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and are due back at First District Court on Friday, Oct. 13.

Lyons, who was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, was released on an appearance ticket and will return at a later date.

