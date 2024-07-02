FDA Investigates Microdosed Chocolate After 48 People Fall Ill, Including New Yorker

On Tuesday, July 2, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave an update on the investigation of Diamond Shruumz brand microdose products, reporting that since the initial recall, 48 people have fallen ill from 24 states, including New York.

The administration first announced the recall on June 7. The products (which come in chocolate, cones, and gummy form) were later found to contain muscimol, a chemical found in some mushrooms that investigators believe are related to the illnesses.

Not even a week later, the FDA announced that of the 48 people sickened by the products, 27 were hospitalized and one potentially associated death has been recorded.

Diamond Shruumz products were sold online and in person at a variety of smoke, vape, and cannabis shops.

Though they should no longer be available, health officials urged consumers not to eat, serve, or sell any Diamond Shruumz products and instead should discard or send the products back to the company for a refund.

Furthermore, anyone who becomes sick after ingesting one of the recalled products should contact Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222 to report their illness after speaking to a healthcare provider.

The FDA said the illnesses and products are still under investigation.

