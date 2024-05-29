Fatal South Farmingdale Hit-Run Suspect Nabbed, Police Say

Christopher Rosselli’s arrest in relation to the South Farmingdale incident was announced by Nassau County Police on Tuesday, May 28.

Just after 3 a.m. on January 28, the 24-year-old Rosselli was reported to have been driving a silver pickup truck on Merrits Road when he struck Mohamed Elromi near the Farmingdale Public Library.

After hitting Elromi, age 24 of Astoria, Queens, he drove away, police said, leaving the victim lying in the roadway with severe head trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

After a monthslong investigation, Rosselli (who is from Wantagh) was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, June 17.

