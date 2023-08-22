20-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Hospitalized In Valley Stream Shooting; Suspect At Large

It happened on Monday, Aug. 21 at approximately 8:23 p.m. in Valley Stream.

The shooter was on 131st Avenue when he fired multiple shots in the direction of a vacant storefront on 85 Ocean Ave., according to Nassau County Police.

The shooter fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 12-year-old was shot in the shoulder, and a 17-year-old girl had a laceration on her hand.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, the 20-year-old was pronounced dead.

A short time after, two more teenagers, both age 17, arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds on their legs.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives encourage anyone with knowledge about the shooting to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

