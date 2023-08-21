Fatal Long Island Head-On Crash: 50-Year-Old Victim ID'd

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Brentwood, according to Suffolk County Police.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., 50-year-old Bay Shore resident Gabriel Reyes was driving his 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Spur Drive North, just 300 feet west of Route 111.

Reyes crossed over the double yellow line, crashing head-on into a 2011 Ford Explorer traveling east.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old East Rockawa man who was driving the Ford, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

