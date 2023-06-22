Fatal Fire Erupts At New Cassel Home

The fire erupted at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Police.

When officials arrived at Division Avenue, the scene of the blaze, the house was fully engulfed and they were informed that an elderly woman was still inside.

The conditions of the fire made the search for the woman impossible until the flames were put out by the Westbury Fire Department and multiple local departments.

Jacqueline Geffrand, aged 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Eight other occupants of the home made it out before the police arrived.

One firefighter sustained a burn to his hand while on duty, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, though Nassau County officers reported that the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

