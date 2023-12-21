Fatal Fire: 120 Firefighters Battle Blaze At Hicksville Home

It happened in Hicksville on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to Nassau County Police, the home – which was located on 9th Street — was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived just after 6 a.m.

Several fire departments aided the Hicksville Fire Department in putting out the fire, with police estimating a total of 120 firefighters were on the scene.

A resident was found dead inside the home. Their identity has not been released.

No other occupants were found in the house, nor were there additional injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

