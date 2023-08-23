Fatal Crash: Woman Struck At Hempstead Intersection

The 55-year-old victim was walking in Hempstead at the intersection of Greenwich and Grove streets when the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

She suffered severe trauma and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by a staff physician, Nassau County Police.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old man, remained at the scene.

