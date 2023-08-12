Fatal Crash: Victim Struck By BMW Driven By 19-Year-Old Woman Near Merrick Intersection

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in Merrick.

A 19-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near the intersection of Fox Boulevard in her black 2020 BMW, when she struck an unknown male pedestrian who was laying on the ground in the right lane, Nassau County Police said.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

