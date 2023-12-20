Fatal Crash On Southern State Parkway: Man Veers Across Lanes In Hempstead, Hits Poles

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 10 in the town of Hempstead.

State Police said that shortly after 5:30 a.m., 62-year-old North Babylon resident Joseph G. Mayer was driving his white 2006 Lexus in the leftmost lane, heading westbound on the Southern State Parkway.

While he was in the area of Exit 25, Mayer’s car veered to the right, crossing all three lanes and onto the parkway’s right shoulder, where he also hit two poles.

Medical examiners pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Detectives with the New York State Police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.