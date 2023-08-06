Fatal Crash: Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Collision At Hicksville Intersection

It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in Hicksville.

A 20-year-old man operating a 2019 Toyota 4Runner was traveling eastbound on Princess Street attempting to make a right-hand turn onto North Broadway where he collided with an adult male bicyclist.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. His identity has not yet been released.

The 4runner driver remained at scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

