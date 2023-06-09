Fatal Crash: 61-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Southern State Parkway In Oyster Bay

According to New York State Police, 61-year-old Peter Kent was traveling east on the parkway on Thursday, June 8 just before 3 p.m.

The crash happened near Exit 32 in Oyster Bay.

Police reported that a preliminary investigation found Kent's 2021 Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, striking the center rail, before making its way back across all lanes of traffic onto the parkway's right shoulder and hitting a tree.

Kent was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, or was a witness to it, is urged to call the New York State Police at 631-756-3300.

