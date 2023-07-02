Fair with Haze 81°

Fatal Crash: 38-Year-Old's Vehicle Slams Into Sign On Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

Police are investigating a late-night single-vehicle crash on Long Island.

Southern State Parkway in Hempstead
Southern State Parkway in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
It happened just before midnight Saturday, July 1 on the westbound side of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 15 in Hempstead.

Herving Armond, age 38, of Huntington Station, was riding a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when it went off the roadway and struck a sign, killing him instantly, New York State Police said.

This crash is under investigation and the State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

In addition to troopers, other state police agencies responding to the scene were:

  • Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), 
  • Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU),
  • Forensic Identification Unit.

