Fatal Crash: 38-Year-Old's Vehicle Slams Into Sign On Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

It happened just before midnight Saturday, July 1 on the westbound side of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 15 in Hempstead.
Herving Armond, age 38, of Huntington Station, was riding a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when it went off the roadway and struck a sign, killing him instantly, New York State Police said.
This crash is under investigation and the State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.
In addition to troopers, other state police agencies responding to the scene were:
- Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI),
- Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU),
- Forensic Identification Unit.
