Fatal Crash: 38-Year-Old Struck By 2 SUVs On Hempstead Roadway

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 in Hempstead.

A man was crossing on Clinton Street near the intersection of Dartmouth Street when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Durango traveling southbound being operated by a 46-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

He was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2008 Acura MDX being operated by a 19-year-old man.

Alejandro Chamale Top, age 38, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead on scene by a Northwell ambulance paramedic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details by: Det. Roche/Homicide Squad 10/22/23/1200/9633

