Fatal Crash: 22-Year-Old From Farmingdale ID'd As Victim On Wantagh State Parkway

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

New York State Police say a trooper stopped a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 45 AMG for speeding on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway, north of the Southern State Parkway.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop and the trooper subsequently located the vehicle on the right shoulder of the Wantagh State Parkway after it had crashed into a tree, said state police.

The driver and sole occupant, Nattily Soltanian, age 22, of Farmingdale, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) all responded to the scene to investigate.

This investigation is ongoing, and the State Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or any information in reference to this crash to call 631-756-3300.

