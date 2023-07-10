Fake Accident, Miscarriage Scheme Costs Hicksville Woman $42K: Police

On Friday, July 7 at approximately 1 p.m., Nassau County Police reported that a Hicksville woman received a call from a man pretending to be a bail bondsman.

He allegedly told the 59-year-old woman that her sister had been arrested for her involvement in a car accident that had injured a pregnant woman.

In order to make her sister’s bail, the scammer told the victim that she needed to pay $15,000.

She withdrew the money from the bank, and a driver reportedly went by her house to pick up the cash.

One hour after this, the victim got another call from a scammer, this time claiming to be a court officer.

The scammer again claimed that the victim needed to provide money, this time an additional $27,000, as civil compensation, alleging that the pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage as a result of the accident her sister caused.

She again withdrew the money from the bank, and a driver again picked it up.

Later that day, the woman realized that she had been scammed and she contacted the authorities.

In total, she lost $42,000.

The investigation into the scam is ongoing.

Nassau County Police reminded the community in a statement to be on the lookout for scams and to remind vulnerable family members and friends about potential frauds.

Anyone with information regarding the $42,000 scheme is encouraged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

