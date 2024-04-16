Ex-nypd Officer Charged For High-Speed, Drunken Crash In Valley Stream

Aaron Cooper, age 26 of Lindenhurst, faced his charges on Tuesday, April 16, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Cooper, who was a former officer at the NYPD’s 17th precinct and a Marine reservist, was allegedly driving drunk on Saturday, Feb. 10.

At about 4:30 a.m. that morning, he was driving his 2023 Toyota Supra back and forth on Valley Stream’s Rosedale Road with 22-year-old Pablo Rivera in the passenger seat.

Cooper is said to have crossed the double yellow line, going from the west to the east lanes and striking a pole and tree before his car stopped in the front yard of a nearby home.

Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA’s Office said that two seconds before the crash, Cooper was driving at approximately 109 miles per hour.

Cooper was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital for his injuries, including several broken ribs, where he told police he was an NYPD officer. In reality, the DA’s Office said, Cooper had been fired from the department the year before.

Just an hour after the crash, his blood alcohol content was reportedly .16 percent.

“The defendant…was allegedly drunk and showing off his turbocharged sports car, recklessly racing up and down Rosedale Road at speeds topping 100 miles per hour,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“The joyride turned deadly when the driver lost control of the vehicle and barreled through a utility pole and tree, killing his young passenger Pablo Rivera...This horrific crash and senseless death were completely preventable. It is disheartening that after all these years of education about drunk and drugged driving this type of crash is still an all too regular occurrence.”

Cooper was charged with the following:

Manslaughter;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Assault;

Driving while intoxicated per se;

Driving while intoxicated;

Reckless driving; and

Criminal impersonation.

He pleaded not guilty and is due in court on Thursday, May 30. If convicted of the top charge, he faces a potential maximum of five to 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.