Ex-Con Repeatedly Beats, Robs Woman In Nassau County, Police Say

Phillip Mais, age 35, of Queens, was arrested on assault and related charges by Nassau County Police Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. by a 43-year-old woman claiming she and Mais got into an argument and he forcibly removed her from her vehicle.

Mais then grabbed her around the neck and threatened her with a gun, she told police. He allegedly then entered her home and damaged several items.

Police located Mais a short time later and arrested him without incident. The victim declined medical treatment.

According to investigators, Mais was found to have assaulted the victim during a prior encounter in Valley Stream on Wednesday, June 12.

In that attack, he repeatedly punched the woman in the face and stole her cell phone before smashing it on the ground to prevent her from calling 911, police said.

Mais is charged with the following:

Assault

Robbery

Burglary

Grand larceny

Criminal mischief

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Mais has been arrested five times on suspicion of various violent crimes in New York City.

He was released from prison in 2021 after serving 10 years for robbery and attempted murder convictions.

