Emmys 2023: Nassau Natives Honored For Work In ‘Succession’, 'Abbott Elementary', More

Three stars hailing from Nassau County have been nominated by the Television Academy for their work, according to the list released on Wednesday, July 12.

Natasha Lyonne, who spent the first part of her life in Great Neck, was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her role of Charlie Cale in Peacock’s “Poker Face.”

This marks Lyonne’s fifth nomination for the award. In 2019, she was up for three of the golden statues for her work as a producer, writer, and the star of the hit Netflix show “Russian Doll.”

Before that, she was nominated for outstanding guest actress for her 2014 stint in “Orange Is The New Black.”

Joining the exclusive list is Uniondale High School alum Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ralph is up for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance as Barbara Howard in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” the same category and role she won the Emmy for in 2022.

She was also recently selected to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

Rounding out the list is Bethpage-born Nicholas Braun.

Braun is nominated for outstanding actor in a drama series for the HBO show “Succession,” on which he portrays Greg Hirsch.

This is the third time Hirsch has been recognized for the role, with nominations in both 2020 and 2022.

“Succession” topped the charts with the most nominations this year, with the show’s final season up for a whopping 27 awards, according to CNN.

As of publication, the Emmy Awards are set to be presented on Monday, September 18, though the Hollywood writer’s strike may impact that date.

Click here to view the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations.

