East Meadow Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer During North Bellmore Traffic Stop

The chain of events began to unfold around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in North Bellmore.

Police on routine patrol observed a 2002 Ford Taurus traveling northbound on Bellmore Road operating with an unauthorized registration, Nassau County Police said.

The officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop.

The driver, Jaden Paftinos, age 20, of East Meadow, refused multiple orders from police and became physically resistant, resulting in him being placed under arrest, according to police.

An officer sustained an injury during the arrest as Paftinos "was violent and combative while resisting arrest," said police.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Paftinos has been charged with:

Assault,

Criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd Degree,

Resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Dec. 30 at First District Court in Hempstead.

