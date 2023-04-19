Fair 56°

Early-Morning Break-In: Jericho Police Search For Trio

Police are on the lookout for a trio of suspects who attempted to break into a local woman’s home.

Police are looking for three suspects that attempted to burglarize a Jericho woman's home early on the morning of Wednesday, April 19.
Sophie Grieser
The victim is a 28-year-old woman who lives on Birchwood Park Drive in Jericho.

She was awoken by her home alarm system at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, according to Nassau County Police.

When she got up to investigate what had happened, she noticed that the side door of her Jericho home was ajar.

Police arrived on the scene and after investigating determined that the suspects are three people all wearing hoodies, masks, and gloves.

According to the officers, the trio entered the victim’s home and left shortly. There were no reported losses as of publication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is being urged by authorities to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

