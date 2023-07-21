A Few Clouds 80°

Leandra's Law: Hempstead 22-Year-Old Busted Driving Drunk With Infant In Car, Police Say

A 22-year-old Long Island man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with an infant in his car.

Anibal Alvarado Rodriguez, age 22, is accused of driving drunk with a toddler in the car on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead Thursday night, July 20.
Anibal Alvarado Rodriguez, of Hempstead, was stopped by Nassau County Police at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 20, as he drove on Fulton Avenue near Nassau Place.

As officers were speaking with him, they reportedly noticed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Alvarado Rodriguez failed a field sobriety test and was arrested without incident, police said.

Two women and a 1-year-old boy were also in the car and were not injured, though officers reported that the child was not properly restrained in a car seat.

Alvarado Rodriguez is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic infractions

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, July 21. 

