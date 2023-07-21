Leandra's Law: Hempstead 22-Year-Old Busted Driving Drunk With Infant In Car, Police Say

Anibal Alvarado Rodriguez, of Hempstead, was stopped by Nassau County Police at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 20, as he drove on Fulton Avenue near Nassau Place.

As officers were speaking with him, they reportedly noticed signs of impairment, including the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Alvarado Rodriguez failed a field sobriety test and was arrested without incident, police said.

Two women and a 1-year-old boy were also in the car and were not injured, though officers reported that the child was not properly restrained in a car seat.

Alvarado Rodriguez is charged with the following:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law

Endangering the welfare of a child

Driving while intoxicated

Multiple vehicle and traffic infractions

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, July 21.

