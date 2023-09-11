DWI Crackdown: Over 500 Tickets Issued To Long Island Drivers Labor Day Weekend, Police Say

From Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4, the New York State Police arrested over a dozen people for driving under the influence and handed out hundreds more tickets on Long Island, the department announced.

Of the 572 tickets given, 165 of them were for speeding, 32 were for distracted driving, 12 were for child restraint or seatbelt violations, and three were for violations of the Move Over Law.

The rest of the tickets were for other violations, the NYSP said.

In total, 18 different people were arrested on DWI charges.

The surge in tickets was part of the state police’s attempt at cracking down on drunk and distracted driving in New York State over Labor Day Weekend.

Throughout the state, 154 people were arrested for DWI, and 8,762 tickets were issued.

In addition to setting up DWI checkpoints for the holiday, troopers patrolled in both marked and unmarked cars to increase the likelihood of catching reckless drivers.

In 2022, police arrested 208 people for DWI and issued 9.748 tickets over Labor Day Weekend.

