Duo Burgles Local Baldwin Restaurant, Search On: Police

It happened in Baldwin on Thursday, June 20 at 3:20 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police.

An employee of Royal Roti Shop, located at 1747 Grand Avenue, called the police to report the break-in.

When officers arrived, they noted that the door had been pried open using a crowbar, which caused hundreds of dollars of damage.

Once the two suspects were inside the eatery, they allegedly dragged an ATM to the front of the store and destroyed it so they could grab cash.

Additionally, the burglars smashed the employee tip jar and took the cash from inside.

They fled the restaurant on foot, heading out the back door and running in an unknown direction, police said.

It was not reported how much money was stolen from Royal Roti Shop.

The suspects were both described as men with medium builds.

One burglar wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a face mask, and black shoes.

The other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a red face mask, black shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

