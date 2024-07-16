The combination Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, located at 59 Jackson Avenue in Syosset, will be making its triumphant return on Wednesday, July 17 to celebrate the brands’ “next-generation” store design.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day, all customers will receive a free medium iced or hot coffee and a donut with no purchase necessary.

Additionally, customers will be able to spin a prize wheel, where they can win free Dunkin’ merch while supplies last.

And, to make the celebration that much sweeter, Dunkin’ franchisee Scott Campbell of Metro Franchising will commemorate the occasion with a $3,000 donation to The Viscardi Center in conjunction with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Viscardi Center, located in Searingtown, helps educate and employ people with disabilities or similar needs with the goal of ensuring “individuals and their families can explore and reach their personal educational and employment goals at every stage of their lives,” its website states.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation will take place at 11 a.m.

The new 15,000-square-foot store will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to its new look and design, signature cold Dunkin’ drinks will be served using what the company calls an “innovative tap system.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,700 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets.

