Drunk Teen Who Killed 6-Year-Old 'Bright Light' In West Hempstead Sentenced To Prison

Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, of Freeport, was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison in Nassau County Court on Monday, Aug. 5, in the death of Katerine Vanegas Hernandez.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez was intoxicated and speeding when he ran a red light in West Hempstead, near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Westminster Road, at around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2023.

His Nissan SUV crashed into a Toyota sedan that was stopped in the right lane of Hempstead Turnpike with its hazard lights on. The impact knocked the Toyota off the roadway and into a tree, while his vehicle rolled several times.

Hernandez suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Long Island Hospital in Mineola. Her death came just two days before her seventh birthday.

The girl’s 5-year-old brother suffered a fractured spine and their mother suffered multiple broken ribs.

Nassau County Police reported finding empty beer cans in and around Gutierrez’ vehicle. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a broken nose and ribs.

An hour after the crash, his blood alcohol content was at 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

According to investigators, the children’s mother had taken them for an early-morning drive to help them sleep and cool off from the summer heat.

“This defendant, driving drunk and recklessly on Hempstead Turnpike, stole young Katerine’s life when he struck her mother’s car and tore apart this close and loving family,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“Katerine Vanegas Hernandez was a bright light in her family, a best friend to her little brother, and a happy child excited to celebrate her seventh birthday in just two short days.

“Our thoughts remain with her mother and brother as they continue to mourn.”

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday, June 6:

Manslaughter

Three counts of assault

Driving while intoxicated per se

Donnelly said the incident should serve as a reminder about the dangers of drunk driving.

“Do not drink and get behind the wheel,” she said. “Do not destroy another family.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.