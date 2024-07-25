Drunk Mom With Toddler In Car Nabbed In Hit-Run At Garden City Children's Museum, Police Say

The incident happened in East Garden City, at the Long Island Children’s Museum on Railroad Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Nassau County Police said Monique Williams, age 35, of East Garden City first struck an unoccupied car in the museum’s parking lot before colliding with an occupied Nissan sedan on Davis Avenue and fleeing the scene.

Officers located her a short time later several blocks away, on Commercial Avenue, and arrested her without incident.

Her 3-year-old daughter was also in the car and was taken to the hospital after complaining of head pain, police said. The male driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Williams is charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years (Leadra’s Law)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of leaving the scene of an incident

She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, July 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.