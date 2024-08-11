Drunk 51-Year-Old Drove Wrong Way In Mineola With Child In SUV, Police Say

The incident happened overnight in Mineola.

While on patrol at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, officers observed a black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on Jericho Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.

They then conducted a vehicle and traffic stop near the intersection of Jay Court.

During the investigation, officers observed the operator of the vehicle, Carlos Palaguachi, age 51, of Bay Shore, to have slightly slurred speech and the smell of alcohol emanating from his breath.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was conducted, which resulted in positive results, and Palaguachi was placed under arrest.

The front-seat passenger, a 13-year-old boy, was released into the custody of a family member who responded to the scene.

Palaguachi was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16/Leandra’s Law,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Multiple vehicle and traffic Infractions.

Palaguachi is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 11, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.