Drunk 22-Year-Old Hits, Kills Man Walking On Lawrence Roadway, Police Say

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, in Lawrence, on Rockaway Turnpike near Nassau Expressway.

Dei Aisha Wynter, of Central Islip, was driving a Tesla southbound on Rockaway Turnpike when she struck the victim was he walked westbound in front of a Costco, according to Nassau County Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. Authorities have not released his name, age, or hometown.

Wynter stayed at the scene and was later taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Following an investigation, she was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later Monday.

