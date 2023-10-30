Fog/Mist 63°

SHARE

Drunk 22-Year-Old Hits, Kills Man Walking On Lawrence Roadway, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian on Long Island while intoxicated.

<p>Dei Aisha Wynter, age 22, is accused of hitting and killing a man walking on&nbsp;Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence early Monday, Oct. 30.</p>

Dei Aisha Wynter, age 22, is accused of hitting and killing a man walking on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence early Monday, Oct. 30.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, in Lawrence, on Rockaway Turnpike near Nassau Expressway.

Dei Aisha Wynter, of Central Islip, was driving a Tesla southbound on Rockaway Turnpike when she struck the victim was he walked westbound in front of a Costco, according to Nassau County Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. Authorities have not released his name, age, or hometown.

Wynter stayed at the scene and was later taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Following an investigation, she was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later Monday. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE