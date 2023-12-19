Drug Ring Leader Sentenced For Funneling Massive Amount Of Fentanyl To Hempstead: DA

Darren Devane, age 37 of Hempstead, received his 22-year sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Devane, a Bloods gang member also known as “Buck,” was said to be one of the ringleaders of an eight-person drug ring that operated in the area of Terrance Avenue in Hempstead.

An investigation into Devane and his business partner, Ricky Jackson, an inmate at FMC Devens Federal Prison in Massachusetts, began in April 2019 by the NCDA, FBI, and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) Long Island Firearms Task Force.

According to Devane’s indictment, he was directed by Jackson to pick up 100 grams of fentanyl from Angelique White, Jackson’s girlfriend, and sell it on his behalf in September 2019.

However, the NCDA and FBI intercepted the transaction and seized the drugs. When they searched Devane’s apartment the next day, they found an additional 300 grams of the drug.

Four hundred grams of fentanyl represents 150,000 potentially fatal overdoses, the DA said.

Devane also was accused of having his pregnant girlfriend, Shariah Usher, sell 100 grams of cocaine for him while he stood nearby, selling cocaine on his own multiple times, and directing the sale of cocaine on numerous occasions to individuals in Hempstead.

In total, the ring is estimated to have sold approximately $10,000 worth of cocaine a week.

The gang member went to trial in September 2022, where he was eventually convicted of 12 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, as well as conspiracy.

Following his 22-year sentence, Devane will face five years post-release supervision, the DA’s Office reported.

Jackson, Usher, and White all pleaded guilty in 2020 to criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison; Usher and White were each given five years’ probation.

