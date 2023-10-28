Fair 59°

Driver Ejected From Vehicle In Northern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay

A driver suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash on Long Island.

Police sirens

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 in Oyster Bay on the Northern State Parkway.

A vehicle traveling eastbound near Exit 35 struck the center median, causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting the driver, according to New York State Police.

The driver was taken to Nassau University Medical Center for a head injury and is in serious condition. The roadway was closed for almost two hours, but all lanes have reopened.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on this crash is asked to call the state police at 631-756-3300.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

