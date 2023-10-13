Drawbridge Replacement Will Close Loop Parkway: Officials

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be closed overnight, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting, will facilitate an ongoing project to replace the steel deck on the drawbridge over Long Creek.

Anyone who needs to drive during that time is advised to follow the signed detours between the Long Beach barrier island and Long Island’s mainland via the Long Beach Bridge (Long Beach Boulevard connecting the City of Long Beach and the Village of Island Park).

Additionally, the NYSDOT reminded motorists to drive carefully, as fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

