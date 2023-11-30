Double The Luck: West Hempstead Man Wins $2 Million From 2 Winning Tickets

Marco Accardo, of West Hempstead, is $2 million dollars richer after claiming two Mega Millions second-prize tickets from the Saturday, Nov. 11 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The lucky winner bought both tickets at Bolla 820 Hempstead C-Store, located at 820 Hempstead Avenue in West Hempstead.

Accardo reportedly had the same five numbers on two separate tickets; each had a different Mega Ball number.

After required withholdings, Accardo took a lump sum payment for each ticket, receiving a total of $1,302,000 ($651,000 per winning ticket).

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Mega Millions generated $492,300,632 in sales.

Nassau County school districts received $239,826,389 from Lottery Aid to Education during the same period.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.