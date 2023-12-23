Double-Fatal Crash: Car Strikes 3 Vehicles After Fleeing From Earlier Collision In Hempstead

The chain of events began just after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 in Hempstead.

A 2005 Chrysler traveling eastbound on Fulton Avenue was involved in a collision with a 2021 Genesis, occupied by four people, at Hilton Avenue.

The 2005 Chrysler then fled the scene eastbound on Fulton Avenue and hit three vehicles -- a 2023 Kia, a 2007 Honda, and a 2020 Toyota -- when it failed to stop at a red traffic light at Fulton Avenue and Main Street, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the 2005 Chrysler caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Both occupants in the 2005 Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

A 6-year-old boy and three female occupants -- ages 44, 23 and 8 in the 2020 Toyota -- were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

All other occupants in all the vehicles involved refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The Hempstead Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.