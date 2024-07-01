Dog Found Abandoned, Tied To Pole On Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

It happened on Monday, July 1 in Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

At around 5:30 a.m. that morning, Troopers responded to calls about an abandoned dog tied to a light pole near Exit 21 on the Southern State Parkway.

The dog, a white Mastiff named Roxi was found tied to the pole with a leash. There was a bowl full of food next to her, as well as a note, which read:

“This is ‘Roxi,’ a trained American Bull Mastiff. She is 4 years old. She had been fed [sic] and given a flea bath, she may still have issues with them. See that she gets good care.”

Roxi was safely taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter for evaluation. Authorities said she was not microchipped.

The incident is still under investigation.

State Police encouraged anyone who was a witness or who has information to call (631) 756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.