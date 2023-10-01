Fair 62°

SHARE

Dodgy Duo: Pair Of Thieves Drive Durangos Off Syosset Lot

Police are on the lookout for a duo that managed to steal two cars from a Jeep car dealership on Long Island.

Police are on the hunt for a pair of car thieves who they say ran off with two SUVs from a dealership in Syosset.
Police are on the hunt for a pair of car thieves who they say ran off with two SUVs from a dealership in Syosset. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pexels via cottonbro studios
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Syosset on Thursday, Sept. 28 at approximately 3:10 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

The two unknown robbers entered the Westbury Jeep dealership lot behind 150 Miller Place.

They broke into two 2023 Dodge Durangos (one black and one white) and drove off the lot, going west on the Long Island Expressway.

A description was only provided for the first of the two thieves — he was an adult man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a black face mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE