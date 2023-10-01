Dodgy Duo: Pair Of Thieves Drive Durangos Off Syosset Lot

It happened in Syosset on Thursday, Sept. 28 at approximately 3:10 a.m., according to Nassau County Police.

The two unknown robbers entered the Westbury Jeep dealership lot behind 150 Miller Place.

They broke into two 2023 Dodge Durangos (one black and one white) and drove off the lot, going west on the Long Island Expressway.

A description was only provided for the first of the two thieves — he was an adult man wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a black face mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.