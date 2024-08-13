Dirt Bike-Riding Teens Rob 13-Year-Old Near Wantagh Trailhead

The incident happened in Wantagh, near the intersection of Island and Jennie roads, at around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.

Nassau County Police said the victim was riding his bicycle when he saw a dirt bike near the entrance of a trail and approached it to get a closer look.

Two teenage boys then rode up on dirt bikes and confronted the boy, with one punching him in the face before pulling him to the ground, police said.

When the victim tried defending himself, the second teen punched and kicked him. One of the suspects then stole his backpack.

Witnesses intervened and the boys fled the scene eastbound on Island Road on a green mini dirt bike and a red mini dirt bike.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his elbows and knee, and his lip and forehead were swollen. He was treated at the scene by a Nassau County Ambulance crew.

Witnesses described the first suspect as white, between 15 and 18 years old, with dark hair and an average build. He was wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and a black helmet with “Blizzake” on it.

The second suspect was described as white, between 15 and 18, with an average build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.