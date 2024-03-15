Deadly Valley Stream Machete Attacker Receives Prison Time

Roberto Velasquez, age 32, received his sentence of 21 ½ years in prison nearly a year to the day since the Valley Stream incident, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Original Report: Man Admits To Deadly Machete Attack In Valley Stream

On March 14, 2023, Velasquez, who is homeless, was inside the 24-hour Laundry Palace on Merrick Road in Valley Stream along with several other people.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., Velasquez was seated next to 58-year-old Michael Oliver. The two got into a verbal argument.

It escalated when Velasquez stood up, grabbed his duffel bag, and hit Oliver, spilling the bag’s contents on the floor, including a machete.

According to the DA’s Office and his guilty plea, Velasquez picked up the machete, swinging and hitting Oliver twice in the back and once in the leg, just above the knee.

He fled while Oliver lay on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Oliver required emergency surgery at a local hospital. Although he survived the initial surgery, the blood loss caused an infection and major damage to his organs. He was placed on life support and died 10 days after the original attack.

“Roberto Velasquez’s violent outburst nearly a year ago to the day cost Michael Oliver his life,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“Michael fought for 10 days in the hospital, and despite the extraordinary efforts of medical staff, he succumbed to his extensive injuries. Velasquez will now serve decades in prison paying for his appalling crime.”

Velasquez pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February 2024.

