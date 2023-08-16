A Few Clouds 80°

Dead Dogs Discovered In Elmont Car

A call to the police on Long Island regarding a bad odor led to the shocking discovery of deceased animals.

A pair of dead dogs were found in the back of an unattended car in Elmont on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Nassau County Police report.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at approximately 7 p.m. in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers received a call to 911 reporting that a car parked on Diellen Lane had a stench coming from it.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that the 2016 black Explorer had two large dead dogs in the backseat.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details were released about the breed of dogs or their potential cause of death.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

