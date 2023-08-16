Dead Dogs Discovered In Elmont Car

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at approximately 7 p.m. in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers received a call to 911 reporting that a car parked on Diellen Lane had a stench coming from it.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that the 2016 black Explorer had two large dead dogs in the backseat.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details were released about the breed of dogs or their potential cause of death.

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.