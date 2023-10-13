David Beckham Beckons Crowds To Roosevelt Field Mall (Video)

The 48-year-old former professional footballer and Mr. Posh Spice stopped by the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Thursday, Oct. 12, to promote the launch of his new cologne line at JCPenney.

Video on social media shows Beckham was all smiles as he posed for photos with fans.

“Today I met THE legend David Beckham. For Free. At Roosevelt Field,” reads a Facebook post by Nicole Florio, of West Hempstead. “What a day.”

Beckham’s new fragrance line, “The Collection,” features three scents inspired by his travels around the world, according to a press release from JCPenney.

“Smell can evoke strong memories and remind us of special people and moments in our life. With The Collection campaign, I wanted to capture personal memories from my travels with close friends and family," he said.

Considered one of the greatest midfielders in soccer, Beckham made his Manchester United debut at just 17. He went on to win the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice and UEFA Champions League in 1999.

He retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies.

He is currently the president and co-owner of Inter Miami soccer club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is co-owner of the Salford City Football Club in England.

In 1999, Beckham married Victoria Adams, best known as “Posh Spice” in the girl group the Spice Girls. The couple has four children together.

