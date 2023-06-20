Overcast 62°

Construction Site Accident: Man Critically Injured In Malverne

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in an incident on Long Island.

Malverne
Malverne Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Parra
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 in Malverne.

That's when a 69-year-old man was struck by a Bobcat excavator, operated by a 29-year-old man while working on a construction site at a Malverne residence, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered serious injuries and was transported by a Nassau County Police Helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

