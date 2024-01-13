Construction Crook: Man Took Payment For Great Neck Jobs He Didn't Finish, Police Say

Westchester County resident Robert Stewart, age 39, of Harrison, was arrested in connection with his alleged schemes, Nassau County Police announced Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to police, Stewart, advertised himself as “Nxt Gen Construction” and took on construction jobs for at least two customers in Great Neck.

He allegedly received partial payments for the work and never completed them.

Additionally, the address on the “Nxt Gen Construction” website leads to a parking lot in Queens.

Stewart is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and three solicitation violations.

He is next due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Detectives with the NCPD encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Stewart’s to contact 516-573-6653 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

