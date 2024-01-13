Mostly Cloudy 50°

Construction Crook: Man Took Payment For Great Neck Jobs He Didn't Finish, Police Say

A Hudson Valey man has been arrested on Long Island after he allegedly ran a construction company scam, taking customer’s money and leaving them high and dry, police said.

Robert Stewart, age 39 of Harrison, was arrested for accepting partial payments from Great Neck residents for construction projects, but not completing said projects, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police encourage anyone who thinks they may have been scammed by Stewart to report it to the Nassau County Police.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Sophie Grieser
Westchester County resident Robert Stewart, age 39, of Harrison, was arrested in connection with his alleged schemes, Nassau County Police announced Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to police, Stewart, advertised himself as “Nxt Gen Construction” and took on construction jobs for at least two customers in Great Neck.

He allegedly received partial payments for the work and never completed them.

Additionally, the address on the “Nxt Gen Construction” website leads to a parking lot in Queens.

Stewart is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and three solicitation violations.

He is next due in court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Detectives with the NCPD encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Stewart’s to contact 516-573-6653 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

