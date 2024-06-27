Community Rallies Around East Meadow Family Who 'Lost Everything' In House Fire

Just a day after the Tuesday, June 25 fire broke out at a home in East Meadow, a community member sprung on the opportunity to help.

Original Story: 5 Hospitalized After Flames Engulf East Meadow Home

The Arleigh Road home had been completely engulfed in flames and required multiple fire departments’ assistance to extinguish.

Five people – three adults and two children – were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Now, Alexa Zsebedics, an elementary school teacher for the family’s 9-year-old boy, is imploring the community to pitch in what they can to help the “loving” family rebuild their lives.

In total, she wrote that four adults, two children, and one dog had been displaced by the incident.

“I deeply empathize with the significant impact this tragedy has had on their lives,” Zsebedics wrote in the GoFundMe description, “and I am committed to doing everything in my power to support them as they begin to rebuild.”

She recognized that though “the most precious thing was spared…the emotional toll and the practical challenges are immense,” especially as it pertains to caring for the children.

Zsebedics is hoping the GoFundMe proceeds, which will go to mother Lina Plaza, will help “rebuild their lives after losing everything in the fire, including essential items for their five-month-old baby.”

In just a day, the fundraiser has seen nearly 150 donors contribute over $9,500. This puts the running total just shy of the $12,000 goal.

“Let's come together to show this family that they are not alone,” Zsebedics wrote.

“Together, we can make a difference and help this family recover from this devastating loss.”

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

