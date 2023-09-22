Closures, New Traffic Patterns Announced For Meadowbrook State Parkway

From Monday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Sept. 29, both directions of the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed from the Loop Parkway (Exit M10) and the Bay Parkway.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closures will be weather permitting and last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

The closures are to facilitate the ongoing steel deck replacement project on the Sloop Channel drawbridge.

In the meantime, the Wantagh State Parkway will be available for drivers to use as an alternate route.

Additionally, officials said that starting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, traffic on the drawbridge will be reduced to one lane only in both directions. This change is expected to last for approximately eight months.

Further information and updates will be displayed on electronic signs near the bridge.

NYSDOT encouraged motorists to drive safely, reminding them that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled.

