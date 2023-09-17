Closures, New Traffic Pattern Announced For Loop Parkway

Starting on Monday, Sept. 18, and lasting until Friday, Sept. 22, both directions of the Loop Parkway will be closed in Hempstead, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures, which are planned for the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are weather-permitting, are to facilitate the steel deck replacement project on the drawbridge over Long Creek.

Then, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the drawbridge on Loop Parkway will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

This change will last approximately eight months, transportation officials said.

During the closure, drivers will be encouraged to follow detour signs between the Long Beach barrier island and Long Island’s mainland via the Long Beach Bridge (Long Beach Boulevard connecting the City of Long Beach and the Village of Island Park).

The electronic message signs near the bridge will be updated with additional information and updates.

NYSDOT additionally reminded motorists to drive responsibly in work zones, noting that fines for speeding in work zones are doubled.

