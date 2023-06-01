Fair 56°

Closure Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

Authorities have announced a new planned closure on the Long Island Expressway.

An Eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp will be closed overnight starting Thursday, June 1, NYSDOT announced.
Sophie Grieser
In Oyster Bay, the Exit 45 ramp (Manetto Hill Road) from eastbound I-495 will be closed, weather permitting, on Thursday, June 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, June 2, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for highway maintenance.

Drivers who need access to Manetto Hill Road during that time are directed to instead continue east to Exit 46 (Sunnyside Boulevard) and turn right onto Sunnyside Boulevard.

NYSDOT also encourages motorists to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones, noting that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

