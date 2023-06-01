Closure Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

In Oyster Bay, the Exit 45 ramp (Manetto Hill Road) from eastbound I-495 will be closed, weather permitting, on Thursday, June 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, June 2, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for highway maintenance.

Drivers who need access to Manetto Hill Road during that time are directed to instead continue east to Exit 46 (Sunnyside Boulevard) and turn right onto Sunnyside Boulevard.

NYSDOT also encourages motorists to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones, noting that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.