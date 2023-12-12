Child Injured After Father Drove Drunk, Crashed In Lakeview: Police

The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 11 in Lakeview, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 4 p.m., 37-year-old West Hempstead resident David Isaacs was driving east on Eagle Avenue when his 2017 BMW hit a parked car and flipped over.

Isaacs was driving with his 7-year-old son in the car at the time of the accident, police said.

Though the two were able to get out of the car before the authorities arrived, Isaacs’ son was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries before being released into the custody of a trusted family member.

Isaacs was arrested following an investigation for the following:

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law); and

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.