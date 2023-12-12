Fair 43°

SHARE

Child Injured After Father Drove Drunk, Crashed In Lakeview: Police

A man has been arrested for endangering his 7-year-old child after he allegedly drove drunk and overturned his car on Long Island, police said.

<p>David Isaacs, age 37 of West Hempstead, was arrested when he allegedly drove drunk, crashing his car and injuring his son, police said.&nbsp;</p>

David Isaacs, age 37 of West Hempstead, was arrested when he allegedly drove drunk, crashing his car and injuring his son, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 11 in Lakeview, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 4 p.m., 37-year-old West Hempstead resident David Isaacs was driving east on Eagle Avenue when his 2017 BMW hit a parked car and flipped over.

Isaacs was driving with his 7-year-old son in the car at the time of the accident, police said.

Though the two were able to get out of the car before the authorities arrived, Isaacs’ son was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries before being released into the custody of a trusted family member.

Isaacs was arrested following an investigation for the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated;
  • Aggravated DWI (Leandra’s Law); and
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Dec. 12. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE