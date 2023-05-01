Child, Dog Rescued From Lakeview House Fire

The Lakeview home was partially engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived Saturday, April 29 at around 9:50 a.m.

A juvenile and the family’s pet dog were rescued from the residence, Nassau County Police said.

According to the Lakeview Fire Department, the fire was classified as a “working fire” but the department was able to contain it to just the second floor of the house.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross has assisted with the relocation of the three residents of the home. The Arson/Bomb Squad also reported to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

